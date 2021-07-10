ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in St. Louis City that left two dead.
The shooting happened around 10 a.m. near 19th Street and Washington Ave in the Downtown West neighborhood. Police found two people, not conscious and breathing, inside a car.
Limited details surrounding the shooting has been released.
