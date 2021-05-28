ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Two former St. Louis County Jail corrections officers are accused of assaulting inmates.
Justin Mohler and Kurtis Bromeier, both 37, were each indicted by a grand jury in St. Louis County on Wednesday.
Mohler was indicted for assault in the third degree. The indictment alleges Mohler punched an inmate on July 17, 2020. If convicted, Mohler could spend up to four years in prison and/or be ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.
Bromeier was indicted for assault in the fourth degree for hitting an inmate with a disability in the head on June 1, 2020, according to court documents. If convicted, Bromeier could serve up to a year in jail and/or pay a $2,000 fine.
“Corrections officers have extremely stressful and difficult jobs, and their work is essential and integral to criminal justice and the work prosecutors do,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “But corrections officers are not above the law, and the grand jury agreed that the actions of these two men should be charged as criminal assault.”
Bell’s office has not released images of the suspects.
