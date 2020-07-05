2 Florissant police officers and one civilian taken to hospital after apartment fire

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two officers with the Florissant Police Department and one civilian were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation after an apartment fire Sunday afternoon.
The police department said officers responded to the fire in the 3200 block of Cross Keys Drive just after 4:30 p.m. and were told a man went back inside the building looking for an infant in the second floor.
Both officers went inside the building and found the 27-year-old man overcome by the heavy smoke on the staircase heading to the second floor. Officers got the man out of the building but returned to continue the search. They later learned there was a miscommunication and the infant wasn't inside.
The officers and the man were taken to a hospital to get treatment for smoke inhalation.
Several agencies assisted the Black Jack Fire Protection District to control the fire.
