ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis firefighters extinguished a house fire Monday morning.
The fire broke out at a two-story home just past 7 a.m. near south 18th Street and Lafayette Ave in the Lafayette Square neighborhood.
All residents were evacuted. One man had to carry his wife, who was sick, to safety. One cat was killed in the fire and a dog is still missing, officials said. Two firefighters were hurt -- one with a leg injury and the other has an injury to their eye. Both injuries are non-life threatening.
Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire but a preliminary investigation suggested a space heater started it.
