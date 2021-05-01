ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two firefighters were injured battling a house fire in St. Louis City Saturday afternoon.
Officials with the city's fire department said the fire broke out in the 5700 block of Dale after 7 p.m. with heavy fire on the first floor of a two-story building. Officials said two firefighters were injured and treated at the scene.
