ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two firefighters were injured while fighting a tugboat fire Tuesday morning.
The tugboat was in the Mississippi River near Arsenal and mile marker 176 when a fire started in the engine room around 7 a.m. The fire extended to the second deck. Multiple units with the Marine Unit Rescue Task Force were deployed to the scene.
One firefighter was transported and listed in stable condition. A second firefighter was treated on the scene. Their injuries have not been disclosed.
