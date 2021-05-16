NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Firefighters extinguished a fire at a vacant building in north St. Louis early Sunday morning.
The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. at a two-story building in the 4100 block of Kennerly near Whittier Street. Two firefighters were injured after the roof collapse while crews were inside.
“Firefighters were taking a quick look into the building, as we had a report of persons trapped, when the parapet wall collapsed onto the porch, temporarily trapping the firefighter," said St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson.
One person was treated and another taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials said the fire spread to the vacant building next door. No additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.