EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two businesses have been cited for not following the mask mandate in Edwardsville.
Last week, the Edwardsville City Council voted to enforce a mask mandate by fining or citing noncompliant individuals and businesses.
A week after the mandate was approved, Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven told News 4 two businesses, Mike Shannon’s Grill and EXO Lounge & Nail Bar, were cited for not following the mandate. A determination will be made in court whether the businesses will have to pay a fine.
Previously, Travis Dudley, the General Manager at Mike Shannon’s Grill, told News 4 the restaurant requires customers to wear a mask until they’re seated at their table. He also said some customers refuse to comply with the mask request even before they’re seated.
When a business is caught not complying with the mask mandate, they could be fined anywhere from $50 to $500. Individuals caught not following the mandate could pay up to $250.
