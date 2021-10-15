270 at Lindbergh

Traffic backups on I-270 at Lindbergh after MoDOT closed two lanes for emergency repairs Friday.

 MoDOT

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two eastbound lanes of Interstate 270 have been closed just past Lindbergh.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Friday, MoDOT announced that emergency repairs were needed on those lanes. They are expected to remain closed until 6 p.m. Friday.

During the evening rush hour, drivers in the area should consider alternate routes.

