ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two eastbound lanes of Interstate 270 have been closed just past Lindbergh.
Just before 10:30 a.m. Friday, MoDOT announced that emergency repairs were needed on those lanes. They are expected to remain closed until 6 p.m. Friday.
During the evening rush hour, drivers in the area should consider alternate routes.
