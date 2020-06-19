CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two Dupo police officers are recovering after a chase resulted in a crash on Illinois Route 157 Friday.
Illinois State Police said the police officers were chasing an ATV after it wouldn't pull over.
Near the ramp to I-255, both the police truck and the ATV went off the road. The police truck hit an embankment of a washout.
The driver of the police truck, a 34-year-old man, was taken to the hospital via ambulance with non life-threatening injuries. The passenger in the police truck, a 49-year-old man who is an auxiliary officer with the Dupo Police Department, was airlifted to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The AVT took off from the crash. Illinois State Police did not say why the officers were trying to stop the ATV.
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. June 19.
