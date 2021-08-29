ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two people were killed in a head-on crash on westbound Interstate 44 Sunday morning.
The crash happened at 9 a.m. near Grand Ave. Police said a car entered the highway the wrong way and was hit by a car head-on.
Both drivers were killed. Their identity and ages have not been released.
