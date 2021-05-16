JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A two-car crash near Hillsboro left both drivers dead and three children injured late Saturday night.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at Highway A near Pioneer Road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2010 Ford Escape was going eastbound on Highway A and a2010 Mistubishi Outlander was going westbound when both cars crossed the center line and hit each other head-on. The drivers of each car, 28-year-old Andrew Sanchez of Bloomsdale, Mo., and 49-year-old Karen Crouse of Hillsboro, Mo. were killed.
A 1-year-old and 2-year-old child from the Escape were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A 7-year-old child in the Mistubishi was airlifted to a St. Louis-hospital with serious injuries.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
