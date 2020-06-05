UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Blueberry Hill and the Moonrise Hotel have been closed for months due to COVID-19, but they re-opened Friday.
Masks are required to enter and boards have been added to the long standing wooden booths at Blueberry Hill. Other than that, it is business as usual.
Regulars were ready when the doors reopened. Owner Joe Edwards said there was a lot that went into planning for a safe reopening for his staff and diners.
In the almost three months they were closed, they took the time to do deep cleaning, even refinished the hardwood floors, something they'd never been able to do since the restaurant never closed since the first day it opened.
“Its been surreal to be closed this long. There’s no mail slot in the door of Blueberry Hill, when I opened in 1972, I didn't put one in because I was determined we would be open every day of the year and we were up until COVID-19, and that's the only reason we closed,” said Edwards.
The Moonrise Hotel also reopened Friday but is taking precautions such as touchless check in where guests do not have to go the front desk.
Some businesses in the Delmar Loop closed for good after being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will take time for crowds to come to the Delmar Loop with concert venues still closed.
Edwards says he hopes that the Loop Trolley will eventually come back.
