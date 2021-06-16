WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO. (KMOV.com) – Two people died Tuesday afternoon and the search is on for a swimmer following separate incidents on Missouri waterways.
The first happened around 2:30 p.m. on the Big River in Washington County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 67-year-old Monica Boyer, of Cadet, was wading in the water when it became too deep and she slipped under. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Washington County Ambulance District personnel.
About 90 minutes later, Willis Hull, 87, drowned after his boat capsized on the James River south of Springfield, Missouri. The man from Mt. Vernon, Missouri was pronounced dead at the scene by Stone County Coroner John Cunnyngham.
Highway patrol states that Boyer and Hull were not wearing life jackets at the time they drowned.
In the evening hours, the search began on the Meramec River for a swimmer who jumped into the water from a train bridge and never resurfaced. News 4 is working to gather more details regarding the incident.
There have been 33 deadly water accidents on Missouri waterways this year. Highway patrol reports a majority of the victims were not wearing life jackets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.