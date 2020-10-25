JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two people died in a house fire in Jennings Sunday afternoon, authorities say.
The fire broke out on Clifton Avenue near Lexa just after 2:30 p.m.
Police say four people were inside the house at the time. An 86-year-old woman and 39-year-old man did not make it out of the house.
A man and woman were able to escape. The woman broke one of her legs when she jumped from a second-story window, police say. She was taken to a local hospital.
The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit and St. Louis County PD are investigating.
