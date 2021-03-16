NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two victims were killed and one was wounded in a triple shooting that happened Tuesday evening just north of downtown St. Louis.
The shooting happened near the intersection of 9th and St. Louis Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim was taken to a hospital.
Other information was not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.