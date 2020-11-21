JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two victims died in separate shooting shootings that occurred in North County Saturday morning.
A man was found shot inside a car in the 5300 block of Hodiamont in Jennings just after 7:30 a.m. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.
About two hours later, police say a victim was found fatally shot in a yard in the 8800 block of Ramona in Bel-Ridge.
Police believe the suspect drove a newer white four-door Buick to Ramona, parked the car, got out and shot the victim before he got back into the car and drove off.
Anyone with any information about the shootings is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
