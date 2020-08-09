Police say two people were killed and another was wounded in less than an hour in north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon.

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police say two people were shot and killed and in less than an hour in north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon.

A 32-year-old man, later identified as Harold Anderson, was shot and killed in the 6000 block of Lucille just before 4:45 p.m. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

At 5:30 p.m., police say a victim was shot in the 1400 block of Laurel Street. Officers found the the victim, later identified as 42-year-old Roderick Eatmond, dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old man surrendered to officers at the scene and admitted to killing Eatmond, police say.

Police are still searching for a suspect connected to Anderson's death.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.