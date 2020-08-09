NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police say two people were shot and killed and in less than an hour in north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon.
A 32-year-old man, later identified as Harold Anderson, was shot and killed in the 6000 block of Lucille just before 4:45 p.m. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
At 5:30 p.m., police say a victim was shot in the 1400 block of Laurel Street. Officers found the the victim, later identified as 42-year-old Roderick Eatmond, dead at the scene.
A 19-year-old man surrendered to officers at the scene and admitted to killing Eatmond, police say.
Police are still searching for a suspect connected to Anderson's death.
