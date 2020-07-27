NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two victims died and another was wounded in a shooting that occurred in Baden neighborhood of North City Monday evening.
The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Switzer just after 7:30 p.m., police say.
Two males victims died at the scene. Another victim was conscious and breathing, and was taken to a hospital.
Other information was not immediately known.
