ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were found shot and killed inside a car in in downtown early Saturday in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.
The shooting happened around 10 a.m. near 19th Street and Washington Ave in the Downtown West neighborhood. Police were flagged down by the St. Louis Fire Department who found Mark Parker, 29, of St. Louis, and Lea Kent, 22, of University City, shot inside a car. They both died on the scene.
Police believe Parker shot Kent then killed himself in what they're calling an apparent domestic murder-suicide.
