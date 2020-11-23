JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two people are dead after an accident on Interstate 55 Monday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two people were killed when a tractor trailer crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle around 2 p.m.
Both people in the vehicle were killed, and all directions of the highway near Route Z were closed.
It is unclear how soon the roadway will reopen, and details leading up to the crash have not been released
