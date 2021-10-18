NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two men were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting that happened in north St. Louis Monday night.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Ridge and Union in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood, around 9:30 p.m. Police say the shooting was a gun battle.
One of the victims was in critical condition when police arrived. Another suffered non-life threatening injuries.
