ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Separate shootings across St. Louis left two people dead and nine others injured overnight.
Around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, two men were shot near Bacon and Montgomery. Police said the victims were on a front porch when the suspect approached and shot them. One victim was listed in stable condition, the other is listed as being in critical but stable condition.
Just before midnight, a 37-year-old man told officer he was sitting on the porch of his grandmother's house in the 5300 block of Wabada when a dark sedan drove by and someone inside started firing shots. Police sat the man then when inside the house and was grazed in the back by a bullet.
Officers arrived to the area of 17th and Delmar to investigate a triple shooting that happened just before 1:45 a.m. A 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg and arm while two men in their 20s were also wounded, police said. One man was shot in the leg and the other was struck in the stomach. The suspect shot in the stomach was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Authorities said the three victims were partying in the street when shot came from a party bus that was passing by.
Detectives were called to Leonor K. Sullivan and Martin Luther King where a woman was shot in the upper around 2:30 a.m. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two more shooting victims were found nearby. A woman who was shot in the stomach, leg and arm, and a man shot in the hand.
Police believe the the victims were caught in the crossfire between two groups arguing on the riverfront.
Officers say two men, believed to be in their 20s, were shot to death inside a car in the 2700 block of North 10th Street. The shooting happened just before 2:45 a.m.
Just before 3:15 a.m. man was shot in the 1300 block of Convention. Police say he was going door to door asking for cigarettes and approached a silver sedan. The driver became enraged and told him he "didn't belong there."
The victim started to walk away but the suspects followed him, threw him to the ground and then ran back toward their car, and fired shots, hitting him in the lower leg.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact local law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.