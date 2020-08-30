ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police say a 14-year-old girl and 23-year-old man are in critical condition after they hit their heads on on a beam or fell out of the car in a downtown St. Louis parking garage while they were hanging out of the sunroof.
The incident happened just after 11:00 p.m. Saturday in a garage in the 1000 block of Spruce. Police say the teen and 23-year-old were inside a white SUV that was being driven by an 18-year-old woman. The 14-year-old, 23-year-old and a 26-year-old man were hanging of the sunroof.
The driver sped from the scene, leaving the victims behind.
The 23-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical but unstable condition. The teen was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition. The 26-year-old victim was listed as stable when he was taken to hospital.
Accident reconstruction crews are investigating.
