ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two inmates at the St. Louis City Justice Center are facing charges related to a February riot.

Lorenzo White, 36, is charged with fourth-degree assault after he reportedly pushed a corrections officer at the facility during the Feb. 6 disturbance. According to court documents, White reached passed officers trying to restrain him and pushed the victim, who was engaged in a fight with another inmate. The corrections officer fell background onto the floor after being pushed.

Guard beaten, detainees set fires during 'dangerous disturbance' at St. Louis City Justice Center Firefighters and police were called to the St. Louis City Justice Center after inmates were seen setting fires from inside the building.

Devion M. Chester, 29, allegedly refused to follow instructions being given to him on Feb. 6. Charging documents state Chester approached the victim in a “threatening manner and the victim deployed OC spray” at him. Chester then allegedly rushed at the victim and punched him several times. Chester is charged with third-degree assault.

Mug shots of the two inmates for the charges stemming from the February incident were not available, but St. Louis police provided booking photos from previous incidents. The booking photo for White was related to a felony fleeing charge, while Chester’s booking photo was related to a murder charge.

During the Feb. 6 riot, inmates set fires, caused flooding, broke out windows and tossed items outside. Dozens of law enforcement officers worked for hours to bring the situation under control. About 115 inmates were reportedly involved in the disturbance.