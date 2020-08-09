JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Two chimpanzees escaped from an animal sanctuary near Festus, Mo. Sunday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.
A male and female chimp escaped from the sanctuary in the 12300 block of Highway CC around 1:00 p.m. Deputies say the male was surrounded and tranquilized nearby.
The female has been surrounded and authorities are trying to find someone to tranquilize her.
Police say this is the second time a chimp has escaped from the animal sanctuary this summer.
