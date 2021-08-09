ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two kids were injured during a shooting in St. Louis’ Carondelet neighborhood Monday.
According to police, two children, believed to be 9 and 4 years old, and a man were injured when shots were fired in the 5200 block of Alabama shortly after 12 p.m. All of the victims were conscious and breathing while being transported to the hospital.
No other information regarding the shooting has been released. This story will be updated as information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.