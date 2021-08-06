EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Four children were killed and one was injured injured in an overnight fire in East St. Louis.
The fire broke out at an apartment building at 29th and State streets before 3 a.m. Friday. Fire officials told News 4 the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Two children found inside of a bedroom were pronounced dead. Fire officials took three children who were found on the floor in the kitchen area out of the home, two of which were later pronounced dead. The condition of the child taken to the hospital has not been released. The children are between 2 and 9 years old.
"They are blameless in this. They're just kids. It's tough," East St. Louis Assist. Fire Chief George McClellan said.
McClellan said the mother of the children left the home to go get another adult. He said the mother tried to go back into the house several times to rescue the children.
Multiple families lived in the building at the time the fire broke out. All of the children are from the same family.
This breaking news story will continue to be updated. Turn on News 4 This Morning for live updates from the scene.
