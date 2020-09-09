ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three people were seriously injured, including two children, in an accident in St. Clair County, Illinois.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened at New Athens Darmstadt Road and Illinois Route 4, north of Marissa.
Police said a 2012 Ford Focus driven by a 27-year-old Marissa resident was eastbound on New Athens Darmstadt Road and ran a stop sign, crossing into the path of vehicle 2, a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan. The van struck the side of the focus.
Both cars rolled over multiple times.
Three occupants of the Focus, the driver and children ages 3 and 4, were seriously injured and flown to hospitals for treatment.
The driver of the van sustains serious, but non life-threatening injuries.
