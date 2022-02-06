2 children, ages 3 and 4, injured in accidental shooting in North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Two children were injured in an accidental shooting in North County on Sunday. St. Louis County Police later confirmed the children were 3 and 4 years old.
Police arrived at the home in the 1200 block of Scott Ave. at 11:30 a.m. and found two girls shot. Officers said the children found their parent's gun in a coat and fired it by accident.
Both of the children were taken to the hospital with one listed in critical condition and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
