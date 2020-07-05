NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after two teens and two children were shot in St. Louis City on the Fourth of July.
A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition following a shooting in the Vandeventer neighborhood.
Around 10:45 p.m., the victim was taken to a local hospital after being shot near Page and Pendelton. The victim was shot in the head by a stray bullet while he was outside, police said.
A 7-year-old was among three people shot in the the 100 block of Gano around 11:15 p.m. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
About five minutes later, a 14-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy were shot in the 1300 block of Hogan. Police say the 14-year-old told them he was shot while standing in Murphy Park. The 17-year-old said he was driving on Hogan when he heard shots and was struck in the leg.
Police say an ambulance took the 14-year-old to hospital, while the 17-year-old drove himself to the hospital. Both are listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
