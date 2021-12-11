BELLEVILLE (KMOV.com) -- Dylan Harrington and Treveon Ramsey were charged Saturday for robberies in Fairview Heights, Belleville and Shiloh from October through the beginning of December.
Harrington faces armed robbery charges for six different robberies between Oct. 25 and Dec. 1. Prosecutors allege he robbed High Life in Fairview Heights, a Casey's in Belleville and two Circle K stores in the area.
Ramsey faces armed robbery charges for several of the same robberies. Ramsey and Harrington face four to 15 years of prison time if convicted.
Bond was set at $250,000 for each and they are currently being held at the St. Clair County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.