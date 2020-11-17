DITTMER, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two people have been arrested following a multi-county pursuit Sunday in Jefferson County.
Gregrey Tyler, 22, and Jesse Bell, 40, both of Dittmer, are charged with first-degree assault on a law enforcement office, first-degree tampering, stealing over $750, resisting arrest and armed criminal action.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call around 6 p.m. of two people suspected of using a pickup truck and a trailer to steal a tractor in the 8700 block of Canyon Lane in Dittmer.
Deputies saw the suspects loading the tractor onto the trailer attached to a truck that was reported stolen from the county.
When a deputy tried to stop the pair, Tyler and Bell drove off in the truck, police said. Several deputies then began to pursue the suspects.
The tractor fell off the trailer near De Soto.
The suspect in the passenger seat of the truck, later identified as Tyler, fired multiple shots at a deputy's patrol car, the sheriff’s office said.
Spike strips disabled the suspects in the truck and stopped in Washington County.
Sheriff's deputies say the pair tried to run away from deputies but were taken into custody at one point.
No one was hurt.
Both are being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.
