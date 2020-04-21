COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two suspects are facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting that happened near a Metro East hotel late Sunday night.
Caleb Smith, 20, and Dakota Winters, 24, both of Granite City are charged in connection with the shooting. Smith is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon. Winters is charged with armed robbery.
Police responded to the Hampton Inn on Commerce Dr just north of Interstate 55 before 11:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A hotel employee told detectives that a man, later identified as 23-year-old Devin Judd, arrived to the hotel with a gunshot wound.
Judd later died after being taken to a local hospital, police said. Authorities later determined that both suspects knew Judd and were with him for much of Sunday evening before killing him during a robbery.
Winters is being held on a $200,000 bond, while Smith is being held on $500,000 bond.
