CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two men have been charged with carjacking a man in his parked car in Chesterfield on the Fourth of July.
According to police, the two suspects approached the man in the parking lot of the Jewish Community Center at 16801 Baxter Road Saturday.
One of the suspects ordered the man to get out of his vehicle with a gun in his hand. The man got out of his car and the two suspects entered it and drove away.
Chesterfield police say this crime is believed to be a crime of opportunity and not a specific targeting of the Jewish Community Center.
Keyno Williams, 19, from St. Louis, and Christopher D. Carter, 20, from Florissant, are both charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.
Their bond is set at $75,000 cash only.
