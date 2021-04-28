ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Two carjacking suspects were arrested after a 20-minute police chase late Tuesday night.
According to St. Louis County police, officers started the pursuit near Lucas and Hunt and Hord after spotting a vehicle that was stolen during a carjacking in Florissant. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed on Interstate 70 near Natural Bridge shortly before 11 p.m.
One suspect was taken into custody where the chase ended. The second suspect was arrested shortly after running from the scene. Police said a gun was recovered.
No officers were injured. No police department cars were damaged in the incident.
