OAKLAND, CA (KPIX/CBS NEWSPATH) -- As the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads among the unvaccinated, two restaurants — Palmetto and Kon Tiki — in Oakland will start refusing service to those without a shot.
Starting Aug. 2, diners who want to sit at the restaurants without a mask will need to show proof of vaccination. The restaurant owner said it is to protect customers and staff.
Matt Regan, the co-owner of Palmetto, said the decision to require vaccinations wasn’t an easy one. “We’re going to turn some people away, and we’re prepared for that.”
But, in this age of COVID, Reagan said restaurants have been put in the position to set the table for safe COVID practices. “We had to be mask enforcers and we're going to have to be vaccine enforcers and let's reward the people that are being responsible,” he said.
With coronavirus cases spiking in Alameda County, Reagan has already seen a decline in business. But, after the announcement requiring vaccination proof, the restaurant had a nearly packed house of supporters.
“We need to move on as a society from this doldrums that we are in and ultimately if it means that other people need to be left at the front door until they make the right move, then that's what needs to happen,” diner Brandon Crisler said.
“I had to put it on file to go to work, I have no problems putting it on file for this either. If it makes the employees feel safer, that's important to me,” said Liz Berman.
