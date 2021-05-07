ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two men who were found dead after gunshots were heard at a North County apartment Thursday are brothers, police told News 4.
Officers responded to the 8400 block of Plaza Rock Court for a shooting around 5:42 p.m. They heard gunshots from inside an apartment. Officers were not able to contact anyone inside the apartment, so they set up a perimeter.
St. Louis County's Tactical Unit also responded to the scene and was not able to make contact with the people inside the apartment. Officers entered the apartment and found two men dead from gunshot wounds.
Friday, the victims were identified as Michael Goodwin, 36, and Myron Goodwin, 35. Both live at the apartment.
No other information was made available. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
