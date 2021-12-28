2 boys grazed by overnight gunfire in Cahokia Heights home

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Authorities in Cahokia Heights are investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting that left two boys wounded after multiple bullets hit a home.
According to Stellekia McDonald, the woman who lives at the home, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 700 block St. Norbert Drive.
McDonald told News 4 several of her family members live in the house. She said her 13-year-old uncle had a sleepover. Two of his friends, a 10-year-old and a 13-year-old, were the ones grazed by bullets. McDonald said a total five bullets hit the back of her home.
"We all jumped up and ran to the back," McDonald said. "He was grazed on the arm... and like the center of his back was grazed, and then the other little boy was in the room on the bed, and then it like hit down there--hit the floor and bounced up on the bed. It ricocheted. It went through the bathroom and hit my sink. So, it hit the knobs on my sink. It came through my son's room as well. These two kids could have been buried or hurt or anything and then I have three kids of my own."
McDonald said police believe her home wasn't the target of the gunfire.
"I'm hoping the person that did it gets charged, because you're just shooting-why?" she added.
McDonald told News 4 her family moved in this house in July.
News 4 contacted authorities in Cahokia Heights about any arrests of potential suspects. We're waiting to hear back.
