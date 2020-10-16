ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was overhead in north St. Louis City as two people got arrested outside a jewelry store.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were checking on an occupied car outside St Louis Jewelry & Loan on Union in the Kingsway West neighborhood.
Officials said two people were taken into custody and there was a call for an ambulance to the scene but it's still unclear who was injured and what the injuries are.
It's also unclear what the two people are suspected of doing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.