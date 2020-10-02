Police arrested two men accused of shooting three men were shot after an argument in University City Wednesday evening.

University City shooting 9/30/20

Officials with the University City Police Department said two 16-year-olds and a 21-year-old were found shot in the 7500 block of Carleton just after 6 p.m.

Their injuries are not life threatening. 

Police said the suspects are three black men last seen in a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser. Officers later arrested 18-year-old Tyreek McNulty and 18-year-old Shawn Coleman.

Both men were charged with assault and armed criminal action. 

No other information was released. If you know anything about this, call the department at 314-725-2211, ext. 8010.

