Two people were arrested after a fire was set outside of the St. Louis police headquarters Wednesday night. In addition, six people were arrested in Florissant.

Falvey and Campbell

Andrew Falvey, left, was charged with arson and Treyton Campbell, right, was charged with fourth degree assault after multiple protesters attempted to set fires outside SLMPD headquarters.

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two people have been charged following violent protests in downtown St. Louis Wednesday.

Andrew Falvey, 22, was charged with arson after multiple protesters attempted to set fires outside SLMPD headquarters.

Treyton Campbell, 19, was charged with fourth-degree assault. Both were taken into custody following the incident, but police are searching for more people they believe to be involved. 

Persons of interest in downtown SLMPD arson

SLMPD released the above photos of two persons of interest connected to the fires set at police headquarters Wednesday night.  Suspect 1 is a white male, wearing all dark clothing and a black face covering.  Suspect 2 is a white male with dark hair, wearing a dark sweatshirt. He had a face mask with a white graphic on it and was wearing a backpack.

Eight people were arrested during area protests Wednesday night in the death of Breonna Taylor.  

Police also released surveillance images of two men they say are suspects in an arson at the police headquarters.

Fire outside St. Louis police headquarters

Around 7:30 p.m. over 100 pedestrians and numerous vehicles began blocking traffic and closing intersections in downtown St. Louis. Police said the group moved to City Hall and breached the protective barriers around 9 p.m. before marching to police headquarters.

Once the group got to police headquarters, police said they breached multiple layers of protective barricades that were in place to protect the building’s front doors. According to police, some members of the crowd piled debris near the doors and used an unknown accelerant to start multiple fires against the building’s exterior.

When officers with fire extinguishers went to put out the fires, they were assaulted with water bottles and fluids, police said. No officers reported injuries.

After the group left police headquarters and later began to disperse, police said two suspects were arrested for arson and assault. After attempting to run from officers, the men, ages 19 and 22, were taken into custody.

Authorities said they are working to identify other members of the crowd that were involved in the arson and assault.

Wanted Suspects

Persons of interest in downtown SLMPD arson

Police released photos of two suspects they are needing help identifying.

Suspect 1 is a white male, wearing all dark clothing and a black face covering.  Suspect 2 is a white male with dark hair, wearing a dark sweatshirt. He had a face mask with a white graphic on it and was wearing a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

6 protesters arrested in Florissant

Six protesters were arrested outside the Florissant Police Department, according to police.

A group of protesters walked out onto Lindbergh/Highway 67 and blocked the road. Officers said they gave three orders to disperse but the demonstrators refused to comply.

Police said they then entered the crowd and made six arrests. A protester reportedly threw a large firework at the officers, but nobody was injured.

The protests took place hours after Kentucky authorities announced that several Louisville police officers would not be indicted for their role in Breonna Taylor's death. One of the officers was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, accused of shooting into neighboring apartments during a raid of Taylor's home.

