2 arrested after person shot at St. Clair Square Mall

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) –- One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in St. Clair Square Mall Thursday, police said.
According to the Fairview Heights Police Department, two men were taken into custody following the incident. The condition of the injured individual has not been released.
Employees of the mall told News 4 they received a phone alert to go on lockdown until the police situation was resolved. No other information was provided in the alert.
"I was very scared," an employee at the mall told News 4. "I ran to the back with all my coworkers and we just hid."
The situation began around 4 p.m. The mall has been shut down for the evening, police said.
