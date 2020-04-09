ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Normandy police officer escaped injury during an incident in north St. Louis Thursday morning, officials tell News 4.
The shooting happened before 11:30 a.m. on the Adelaide overpass of I-70.
St. Louis police said the officer was shot at after at least one suspect ran from a wanted vehicle. The officer was treated for minor injuries possible caused by shattered glass on the scene.
Two people were taken into custody.
The officer was on duty at the time.
