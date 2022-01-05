2 arrested after deputy struck during traffic stop in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A St. Charles County Sheriff's Deputy was seriously injured after they were struck by a SUV early Wednesday morning.
Just past 3:30 a.m., officers from the St. Charles County Auto Theft Task Force pulled over the driver of a GMC Denali who they believed was casing the area of 5th Street and Interstate 70. While speaking to the suspects, the driver accelerated forward and rammed into a police car. The SUV also hit a St. Charles County Sheriff's deputy who was waiting for a prisoner transport. The deputy was seriously injured and later taken to the hospital.
The SUV led police down eastbound Interstate 70 in St. Louis County. The chase ended after the SUV crashed into a Cottleville Police patrol car on Route 141 at Ryder Trail.
Two people were taken into custody. When officers searched the SUV, they reportedly found drugs and guns.
