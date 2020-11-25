COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two suspects were charged in connection to a deadly shooting and home invasion in Collinsville Thursday night.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Crandall Street around 7:30 p.m. for a reported home invasion with one person shot. When they arrived, officers found Darian A. Woods, 23, shot dead inside of an apartment.
Investigators released a video Thursday night of two men considered persons of interest after a deadly shooting. One suspect still remains at large, police said.
Anyone with information regarding Woods’ fatal shooting is asked to call 618-344-2131 (x5924).
