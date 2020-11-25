COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two suspects were arrested in connection to a deadly shooting and home invasion in Collinsville on Nov. 19.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Crandall Street around 7:30 p.m. for a reported home invasion with one person shot. When they arrived, officers found Darian A. Woods, 23, shot dead inside of an apartment.
Days after the shooting, investigators released surveillance video of two persons of interest in the shooting.
On Wednesday, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said 27-year-old Adisa Smith and 40-year-old Demandrell Davis were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and home invasion.
Police said 25-year-old George Lacey has been charged in the murder but is not in custody at this time. He is facing the following charges: first-degree murder. armed robbery, home invasion and unlawful possession of weapons.
Anyone with information regarding Woods’ fatal shooting is asked to call 618-344-2131 (x5924).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.