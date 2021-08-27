MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two ambulances were seen pulling away from the scene of a large police presence in Maryland Heights following an officer in need of aid call Friday morning.
The call was issued around 5 a.m. Friday in the 12600 block of Bennington Place for an armed subject. A News 4 photographer that went to the scene saw dozens of police cars. An officer leaving the scene told News 4 no officers were injured.
There were reports the large police presence was in response to a police chase that started in St. Charles County. Officers on Bennington Place were seen examining a pickup truck that was later towed from the area. Authorities on scene told News 4 there were two people inside of the truck and that two ambulances later left the area. No officers were inside of the ambulances, according to those on the scene.
Bennington Place at Route 364 was closed to traffic for about an hour.
News 4 has reached out to Maryland Heights police for more information. This story will be updated as details develop.
