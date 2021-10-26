CENTRAL WEST END, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Over 60 firefighters battled a 2-alarm overnight fire that spread through a five-story church in the Central West End Tuesday.
Fire crews surrounded the church near Kingshighway and Washington Ave around 2:30 a.m. as flames ripped through the steeple of the vacant building. On the front lawn, a sign read the "Gospel Music Hall of Fame [is] Coming Soon". The building, formerly known as the Second Baptist Church, was aimed to be revamped to celebrate and showcase Black culture with recognition of all forms of gospel music that influenced musical legends such as Aretha Franklin and Beyonce, according to a press release.
The extent of the damage is unknown but St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said his crews were determined to stop the flames.
"We had four aerial ladders in operation within about 10 minutes and they knocked this fire down and kept it contained to the staple, which was just the use of a lot of manpower and heavy water," Jenkerson said. "This is an impressive use of force to stop this."
