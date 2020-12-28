CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Several trailers were damaged in a two-alarm fire in the Metro East overnight.
The fire broke out in the 400 block of South 7th Street in Caseyville round 12:30 a.m. Monday. A neighbor reportedly heard popping and then saw flames coming from a shed that was under construction.
Several nearby trailers sustained heat damage.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
